Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Utilities Group PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for United Utilities Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

