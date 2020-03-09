Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell Acquires 4,300 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00.

Shares of MSBI traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,204. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

