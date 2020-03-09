Jerry C. Atkin Buys 15,500 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SKYW stock traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 581,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $66.52.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.