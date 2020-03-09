Jibrel Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,202.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $6.20 million and $11,202.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail and HitBTC. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

