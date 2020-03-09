Joan Sterling Sells 5,453 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 395,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,895. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.69 million, a PE ratio of -73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

