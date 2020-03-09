Joel T. Murphy Acquires 25,000 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 740,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,473. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.