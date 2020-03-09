John Bean Technologies Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

JBT stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

