Joseph M. Field Buys 10,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $72,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ETM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 959,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,131. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $450.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

ETM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

