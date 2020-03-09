JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) to Underweight

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xiaomi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

XIACF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,562. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.