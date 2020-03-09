JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $11.06 on Monday, hitting $97.02. 2,303,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

