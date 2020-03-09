JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Overweight

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.00 on Monday. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

