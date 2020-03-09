Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.91 ($27.80).

Shares of JUN3 stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Monday, hitting €16.26 ($18.91). 295,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.87 and a 200 day moving average of €21.21. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

