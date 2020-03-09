KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,366 shares of company stock worth $6,020,182 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

