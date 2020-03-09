KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,806 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 37.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

ALB stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

