KBC Group NV Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.