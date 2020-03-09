KBC Group NV Has $1.44 Million Holdings in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 660.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.05. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

