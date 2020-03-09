KBC Group NV Purchases 54,393 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,393 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $43,940. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

