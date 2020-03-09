KBC Group NV Purchases 9,121 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $14,706,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.51.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

