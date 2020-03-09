KBC Group NV Raises Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

