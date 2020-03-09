KBC Group NV Sells 12,499 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.