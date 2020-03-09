Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Over the last week, Kcash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

