Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sells 39,517 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunPower alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,896.00.

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,588. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunPower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.