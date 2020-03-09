Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) vs. RPT Realty (OTCMKTS:RPT) Critical Review

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 39.09% 12.65% 4.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Keppel REIT and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.46 $91.51 million $1.08 12.04

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

