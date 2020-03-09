Key Square Capital Management LLC Buys 1,929,146 Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929,146 shares during the quarter. Intelsat comprises about 12.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 3.79% of Intelsat worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of I. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intelsat by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

I has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Intelsat stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 224,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Intelsat SA has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

