Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Cannae makes up 2.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,842. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

