Key Square Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,000. XP comprises 10.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000.

Shares of NYSE:XP traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 95,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

