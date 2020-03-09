Key Square Capital Management LLC Sells 37,882 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 32.6% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $44.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,253.60. 136,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.98. The firm has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.