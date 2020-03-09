KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,234,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,924,000 after acquiring an additional 330,982 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,659,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after buying an additional 415,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.