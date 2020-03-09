KeyCorp Weighs in on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of XOG opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,797 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,568,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.