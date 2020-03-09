Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $5.13 on Monday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

