Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KIN opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.03. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.93.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. ValuEngine downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.