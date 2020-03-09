KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Posts Earnings Results

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

