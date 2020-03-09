Komodo Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and $2.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007086 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,661,860 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.