Kontoor Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,817 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,394% compared to the average volume of 510 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

