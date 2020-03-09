Kryll Price Tops $0.0554 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2,299.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,530,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.