Kuende (KUE) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Kuende token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Kuende has a market cap of $35,119.00 and $77.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,621,636 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.