Kura Oncology (KURA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

2/29/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

2/26/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/22/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

1/18/2020 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $10.31. 448,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,500. Kura Oncology Inc has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

