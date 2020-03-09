Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.80% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LIF traded down C$2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.12. 262,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,874. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.85.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

