Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Lessened by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

