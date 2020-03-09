Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.19 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

