Leaf Group (LEAF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LEAF opened at $2.25 on Monday. Leaf Group has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,843 shares of company stock valued at $441,506.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

