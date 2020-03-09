LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey Purchases 5,000 Shares

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 1,062,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.36. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,312.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 152,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

