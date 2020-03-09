Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Makaira Partners LLC

Makaira Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,932 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up approximately 18.7% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $85,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after acquiring an additional 199,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $123.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $87.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

