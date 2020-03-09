Liberty Latin America (LILA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2020 – Liberty Latin America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

3/4/2020 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

2/28/2020 – Liberty Latin America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

2/28/2020 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

2/21/2020 – Liberty Latin America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Liberty Latin America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.72. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $11,668,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

