Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) vs. Telecom Argentina (NASDAQ:TEO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina 7.39% 5.74% 3.40%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.36%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $7.79 billion 1.81 N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 1.04 $187.94 million $0.34 32.15

Telecom Argentina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

