Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,510. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,544,000 after buying an additional 251,452 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,646,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,787 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

