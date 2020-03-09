Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Hits $171.52 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Lisk has a total market cap of $171.52 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Exrates, BitBay and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,449,414 coins and its circulating supply is 122,363,703 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Coinroom, Exrates, YoBit, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, COSS, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, BitBay and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

