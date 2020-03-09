Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $305.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $172,727.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.53 or 2.21772674 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,724,649 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

