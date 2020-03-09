Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Sells $760,650.00 in Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 2,534,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,207. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. Livongo Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.