Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Insider James Pursley Sells 24,857 Shares

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LVGO stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 2,534,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,207. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

